MCSO takes precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Their public access lobbies remain open, however they are encouraging people to use their website.

At this time they have suspended fingerprinting services, new concealed handgun permit applications (due to required fingerprinting), evictions and VIN verifications to limit in-person contact.

These changes do not impact concealed handgun permits renewal applications.

The Civil Unit will remain open for emergency protection orders.

Also to follow social distancing recommendations, in-person video visitation is suspended for the public. Off-site video visitation remains available. Inmates can also be contacted by phone, mail, and email. MCSO is working on waiving any fees associated with off-site video visitation.

MCSO has put all of their up to date info on their website front page.

