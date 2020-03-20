MCSO taking steps to keep staff, visitors, inmates healthy

Precautions with staff, visitors and inmates: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says it's all to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Medical staff and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is currently in very close contact with Mesa County Public Health about the latest on COVID-19, the recommendations, so that if we were to have someone with potential symptoms we can follow their recommended guidelines," says Megan Terlecky with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Right now the sheriff's office says there are no presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the detention facility and have had no samples collected for a test.

"The medical staff is currently monitoring all inmates for any signs of potential illness whether it could be potentially symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness," says Terlecky.

But what if someone booked in the next few weeks might have been exposed? Part of the normal booking process is to have inmates screened before they enter the detention facility.

"You are screened by medical staff that takes a look at any potential medical needs you may have whether it is pre-existing or now in this particular case whether you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or whether you are exhibiting symptoms," says Terlecky.

Terlecky says that if medical staff determines that someone might have been exposed:

"We have the ability to immediately isolate that person away from the general population of the jail so that that person can receive medical care and then further testing can be done," says Terlecky.

Staff and inmates now have access to their own cleaning supplies to wipe down common areas or personal space. MCSO also says that they have heightened their regular cleaning routine. General staff also have access to personal protection equipment.

"The way that the jail is designed, it's very segmented. That is how we already operate and we do a lot of coordination. If we need to not allow people to come out in large groups, we have the ability to do so," says Terlecky.

Medical staff at the detention facility is always on site 24/7.

To see updated information about MCSO operations in response to COVID-19:

