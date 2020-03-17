MLB teams pledge $30 million to support ballpark employees

Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.

Each club has pledged $1 million.

Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay.

If the schedule is cut, their income likely would be reduced.

