Maintain social distancing during Memorial Day Weekend

Many of us will be heading outdoors for Memorial Day weekend but Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to make sure you are enjoying the outdoors responsibly

CPW encourages not to travel this weekend and to stay close to home. If you plan to be out and about, they want you to remember to maintain social distancing. And though this is a weekend people want to celebrate memorial day with BBQ's, it’s important to not have large gatherings.

“We know this is people trying to get out and celebrate. We really encourage people don’t meet up with your friends and stuff. I think everyone’s getting to the place where they know the social distancing rules. We’re just hoping everyone has a great time, have some fun, be safe and take care of themselves,” says Randy Hampton, CPW.

Picnic areas and playgrounds also remain closed.

For more information, please visit www.cpw.state.co.us