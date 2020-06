One adult male was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by an accidental round by a known subject.

The Grand Junction Police Department responded just after 11:30 to the incident which occurred on the 2900 block of Swan Meadows Drive.

GJPD says that the man was shot in the upper leg, and was taken to St. Mary's.

The adult male who fired the gun was arrested and issued a summons.