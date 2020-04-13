Man arrested following Circle K robbery

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Terrance Chatman on a slew of charges after he allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint, and resisted arrest after being pursued by deputies.

Early Monday morning, at approximately 12:50 a.m., a passerby noticed a masked person in the store with a rifle, appearing to rob the Circle K Gas station at 3202 E Rd.

The passerby called 911, and a deputy quickly arrived, says the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy saw the described suspect getting into a black Jeep Wrangler, taking off south of 32 1/8th Road from E Road.

Chatman ran through a red light and was driving recklessly according to the Sheriff's Office.

He ultimately crashed on the 400 block of Appaloosa Lane, where he fled on foot.

He was located hiding next to a nearby canal. Chatman resisted arrest before being placed into custody.

Chatman is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Robbery (F3)

Felony Menacing (F5)

Possession of a Defaced Firearm (M1)

Vehicular Eluding (F5)

Resisting arrest (M2)

Violation of a Restraining Order. (M3)

Obstruction of Telephone Service (M1)

Reckless Driving

Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders (F5)

1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (F4)

