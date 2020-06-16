Man found dead in a Palisade canal

A body was discovered in a Palisade canal off 38 road by an employee of the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District.

"Called the sheriff's office, they came out, they believe he actually went into my canal on the other side of the river, and if that's where he went in the he went through five different siphons and tunnels,” says Max Schmidt Manager, District Manager, Orchard Mesa Irrigation District.

At this point in the investigation, Mesa County Deputies are unable to say if this death appears suspicious or if there are any people of interest.

They tell us they'll know more on how to investigate once the autopsy is complete.

The manager says it's not just humans that can fall victim to the rushing cold and deep water... it's pets too.

He hopes hikers will bring water for their dogs so they aren't tempted to drink from the canals.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

