Man found dead on top of semi-truck at postal facility

Early Thursday morning, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an unusual report, which one investigator described as the weirdest thing he has ever seen in his 20 years on the job.

Around 6:00, a semi-truck arrived at the local United States Postal Service building on Burkey Street in Grand Junction, with a dead body on top of it. An employee at the post office saw the person, and called police, thinking the person might be asleep.

When police arrived, they found the man deceased.

The initial investigation details that the trailer was traveling to Glenwood Springs from Kansas overnight. The driver reports that he heard a loud noise as he was passing under an overpass along I-70 in Wheat Ridge.

The driver proceeded to Glenwood, where the trailer was transferred to another truck and traveled to Grand junction, where the body was ultimately discovered.

The investigation into the circumstances of death, as well as notification of next of kin, is being handled by the Wheat Ridge Police Department

We will continue to update this article.