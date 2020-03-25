Mayor Roger Granat writes note to the city of Palisade

The city of Palisade continues to follow State and County suggestions to keep everyone healthy. Mayor Roger Granat had a few words to ensure the Town Board and staff are working to keep Palisade safe during COVID-19 pandemic.

To the Citizens of the Town of Palisade,

The Board of Trustees and I know that we are all going through uncharted times. We want you all to know that the Town has been in contact with Mesa County Public Health daily and have been following all State and County suggestions on the ways to keep everyone healthy.

Things that each and every one of us can do in our daily lives is to keep our space distance, wash our hands, and above all, know that we will come out of this. We at Town Hall understand the anxiety that we have at present and are working through all of the options that are before us.

Know that the Town Board and staff are working for you during this time of unknowns.

Thank you, and stay well.

Mayor Roger Granat