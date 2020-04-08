Meeker fire reaches over 220 acres

It’s only April, but Meeker Firefighters already are in action. Crews with the Meeker Volunteer Fire Department, BLM and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control responded to a fire up Lions Canyon on Tuesday, just three miles west of town.

The fire, which is roughly 229 acres in size, is under investigation. 29 acres are on BLM land, and the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says that all fires on BLM land require an investigation. The fire allegedly started near a trailer house which was a total loss due to the fire.

“Morale was high amongst the firefighters as the fire settled down later in the evening. Mostly the firefighters were happy to be out of their homes and helping the citizens of the community.”

Firefighters are out working on the fire today, and expect it to be contained by the evening.