Mesa County Animal Services making changes amid COVID-19

Mesa County Animal Services is continuing to help folks and their animals in the community—but COVID-19 is a changing a few things.

MCAS is asking folks to only come to the shelter for essential business or emergencies and only one family member is allowed in. They’re stopping out-of-county and out-of-state animal adoptions due to travel restrictions, but are adopting pets to locals by appointment only. Field officers are still responding to emergency situations.

“If one gets sick, then it’s going to cascade through the staff so most of this is for their safety and to keep them healthy so that we can continue to provide critical services,” says Doug Frye with MCAS.

MCAS has worked hard over the past two weeks to transfer or adopt as many animals as possible in order to have kennel space available during the coronavirus crisis.

