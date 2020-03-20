Mesa County Department of Human Services closing doors to public until further notice

The Mesa County Department of Human Services says they are taking more precautions to limit staff and the public's exposure to COVID-19.

They are temporarily closing their community services offices to the public starting this Monday. The Workforce Center, which is a part of Human Services, has already been closed off since Wednesday. Now the entire department of Human Services will be closed to the public until further notice. However the entire building itself, which is shared with Mesa County Public Health, will not close down- only the offices under Human Services. They say although those offices are closed, they will still be helping with services.

"If you already have been assigned a case manager or an eligibility specialist, call that case manager or eligibility specialist directly at their phone number. If you have not been assigned one of those, all of that information for all of our phone numbers is on the document that we have on our website as well as all of our social media sites that will direct you to the phone numbers to call for each of our divisions," says Internal Communications Officer at Mesa County Human Services, Katie Miller.

The dropbox outside of the building for all paperwork is still open. They also encourage people to complete any paperwork online with a case manager or eligibility specialist for the workforce center.

To find updated information regarding Mesa County Department of Human Services and their response to COVID-19, visit their following web pages:

Web: HumanServices.MesaCounty.us

Facebook: @MCDHS

Twitter: @MesaCountyDHSGJ