Mesa County Libraries Literacy Center Receives $3,000 grant

The Mesa County Libraries Literacy Center received a $3,000 grant to help immigrants obtain a driver’s license.

“It’s always fantastic to see when that financial barrier is removed, just how much that opens for them, being able to accomplish their goals,” says Emily Cuevas, literacy program specialist, Mesa County Libraries.

This has been a service often asked about by the people attending the center.

The center can help with the documentation, the appointment and translation services.

Senate bill 251 allows all Colorado citizens, no matter what their immigration status, eligible to apply for a state driver’s license or ID.

The center had 100 volunteers and over 400 students last year.

