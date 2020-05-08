Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 Volunteers

With a background in medicine, Jennifer Daniels is just 1 out of over 100 volunteering their time with the covid-19 response team.

“Using the skills and knowledge that I have in a way that is, that kind of gives back right now. I am off of my rotations as a medical student, I feel like I have a lot to offer, but, this is maybe the best thing I can do right now," explained Jennifer Daniels, MCPH volunteer.

They receive a variety of questions from identifying covid symptoms, physician and business best practices, to pin-pointing those who are most at risk.

Jennifer has contributed more than 150 hours of her time in an effort to keep positive cases low in the community.

Though they are not currently working from the call center, they're still answering questions remotely.

In total, volunteers have donated about 1600 hours of their time.

