Mesa County Public Health releases new order, effective immediately

The state of Colorado has given the green light on Mesa County's reopening order. This order goes into effect starting today.

Key highlights in the order are:

- Restaurants and fitness facilities are allowed to partially open, but can only allow customers to 30 percent of their fire/building code capacity.

- Bars, breweries, taverns, microbreweries, wineries, wine tasting rooms (except for retail), clubs, and other places offering alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption except restaurants are to remain closed.

- Group gatherings shall contain no more than 10 people

- No festivals or other organized large gatherings allowed until at least July 1

-Large venues such as bowling alley's, movie theaters, nightclubs, concert facilities, sporting events facilities, are not allowed to reopen.

- This order will be amended to include details for phase 2 and 3 when appropriate. The order will expire six weeks from April 30.

- Places of worship are encouraged to do online or drive-up services as much as possible and are to limit the number of guests to no more than 50.

- Swim beaches, parks, and playgrounds are to remain closed.

To view the entire order, visit here.