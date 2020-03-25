Mesa County confirms an additonal case of COVID-19

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) Mesa County Public Health has been notified of an additional positive case of COVID-19. The individual is a male over the age of 60.
This brings the total number of cases in Mesa County to six.
Ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands
- Clean Disinfect touched surfaces
- Practice Social Distancing
- Cover your cough and sneezes
As of Monday late afternoon, March 25, Governor Jared Polis has issued a Stay At Home order effective Thursday, March 26 6 a.m. through April 11, 2020.