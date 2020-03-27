Mesa County declares Local Disaster Emergency in the unincorporated area of county

On Thursday, Mesa County declared a Local Disaster Emergency for the unincorporated area of Mesa County due to the impacts of COVID-19.

"The declaration activates the response and recovery aspects of all County emergency plans. It temporarily authorizes the suspension of necessary standard County policies to ensure timely and adequate resource allocation to meet emergency response needs," reads the Counties press release.

“The purpose of this Local Disaster Emergency declaration is to allow the County to cut all the red tape,” Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier said. “We want to clear the way and prioritize all economic and emergency response efforts aimed at protecting our community.”

The Mesa County Board of County Commissioners are set to ratify the declaration in the next seven days.