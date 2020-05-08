Mesa County housing market active amid pandemic

We’ve heard a lot about the economic downturn nationwide and in Mesa County because of the pandemic… but for one industry here in Mesa County, so far, so good.

Although there is still uncertainty about the economic effects of the coronavirus, there continues to be a healthy amount of activity in the residential real estate market.

“The demand is huge. I have a couple clients in the $250,000 range and we went out last week and there were offers on these properties that were listed within days of them listing,” explains Sheri Griego, Broker/Owner of Prestige Realty. She credits low interest rates, or tax returns and stimulus with checks putting money in peoples’ pockets.

According to Bray Real Estate’s April report, new single family home construction for this year so far is comparable to last year at the same time, despite April being down.

Now in the Safer- at-Home phase, real estate agents are able to show homes but have to adhere to social distancing and other guidelines from Mesa County Public Health. They are still not able to have open houses.