Mesa County libraries will begin curb-side pick up

If you’re looking for a new book, you’re in luck! Libraries around the Western Slope will offer curb-side pick up beginning Monday, May 11.

All you have to do is go online, search for the book or audio book you want and place a hold. Though, you won’t be charged for any overdue items, you have until June 1st to make returns.

“The curb-side service is a scheduled service. We ask people to call and schedule a time for that. You can’t drop in a request items. We want to make sure those patrons are protected when they use the library,” says Bob Kretschman, Mesa County Library.

There are no plans to open libraries to the public any time soon. Changes are being made to ensure the safety of the community. In the meantime, they will offer activities through their website.

Libraries offering curb-side pick up include:

Central, Collbran, Clifton, DeBeque, Fruita, Gateway, Orchard Mesa and Palisade.

www.mesacountylibraries.org

