Mesa County says to always wear a mask

The Mesa County Public Health Department suggests wearing a mask when you leave the house. And though a mask doesn't guarantee protection from COVID-19, it doesn't take away how vital it is to have one.

Social distancing has been key to slowing down COVID-19 but there are some misconceptions.

"If I wear a mask, I'm protected. It's not. It's you, the mask wearer from others. If you're asymptomatic and you sneeze, which is not one of the symptoms, you just aerosolized the virus," says Jeff Kurh, MCPH

The city also says not to be afraid of a crowded parking lot if you head out doors. They emphasize not to congregate on trails.

And if you're looking for an Easter service, Victory Life Church will have a drive-in service where you can listen from your car radio.

There will be two services, 9 am and 11:15 am.