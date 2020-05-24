Mesa County’s Phase 2 Reopening Plan is Here

Several western slope counties were granted variances from the governor's safer at home order this weekend

Mesa County has now been granted phase 2 of its reopening plan which includes 50% capacity for businesses and organizations and group gatherings of up to 50 people.

Large venues can have a maximum of 175 people.

Garfield County’s “Safer at Home” order, and Montrose County’s Variance request was also approved by the state.

Despite the new step, some are choosing to move at their own pace. “We feel like there’s a certain responsibility we have to our employees and just the situation, where it’s like, we’re not in a rush,” says Kiln Coffee manager, Rachelle Coville.

The coffee shop says they’d like to give other restaurants the chance to reestablish first.

