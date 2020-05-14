Mesa Valley Community School Graduation

After contacting local and state governments and trying to meet covid guidelines from all around, Mesa Valley Community School was finally able hold their 2020 graduation. The first graduation in the valley to physically take place since the pandemic hit.

In order for the event to take place all people in attendance aside from the participants and parents were required to stay in the car and wear a mask during the ceremony.

The most challenging part of planning was…“having people out of the car. It was very important to our principal and even to some of our students that they walk,” says Brandie Hough, Mesa Valley Community School Liaison.

In typical graduation fashion, music played while students walked on stage to get their diplomas.

Though not everyone is able to participate, most of the 30-person class will graduate in a maximum of two graduates per ceremony.

