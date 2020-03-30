Mind Springs Health's new mental health hotline for COVID-19 pandemic

We are in uncharted waters in this age of coronavirus. That’s why mind springs health is setting up an additional phone line staffed with mental health experts.

The number is 1-877-519-7905. Many people may be feeling an increase in anxiety and stress because of social distancing and uncertainty. According to Mind Springs, mental healthcare professionals staffing the line will be able to provide coping skills to people feeling anxiety, sadness and depression. Those staffers will also be able to refer callers to additional resources within the community. The new line will be available for callers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"This is definitely in response to some increased stress that we've seen in individuals and it also is a way that we can access people who may be having some stressful reactions and are not necessarily interested in seeking long term therapy or therapeutic supports at this time,” says Amy Gallagher, licensed psychologist with Mind Springs Health.

In addition to their hotline, Mind Springs Health will also be having Facebook Live sessions several times a week that they've called ‘Peace during the Pandemic.’ They'll be sharing different tips and tricks for mental wellness. You can find their Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/mindspringshealth/

