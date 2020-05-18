Monday afternoon crash temporarily closed 7th Street

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash off of 7th Street and Pitkin Avenue.

A female driver who was accompanied by a male passenger going eastbound on Pitkin failed to adhere to a red light signal and struck another vehicle that was traveling southbound on 7th.

The southbound vehicle rolled onto its side, and 7th Street was closed between Pitkin and South Avenue for a short while.

All passengers were evaluated at the scene, and the female driver who ran the red light was transferred to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. She was cited for failing to adhere to a red light signal.