Montrose County COVID-19 Update

Governor Polis issued a “Stay at Home” executive order for all Coloradans effective Thursday, March 26.

The Montrose Police Department and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office will not be conducting random traffic stops to enforce the statewide stay-at-home order.

240 tests have been given in Montrose County. Of that, there have been 11 positive tests. Montrose County Public Health has a test site available for individuals who meet criteria to be tested. In order to be tested, please CALL your primary care provider first and describe your symptoms.

If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19, here is what you should do:

- Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. People with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.

- If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider via phone.

- Only contact 9-1-1 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care

- Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care - only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Myth: Chloroquine Phosphate

Do not use chloroquine phosphate, or anything a health care provider does not prescribe, as a COVID-19 remedy. It could kill you.

1. Do not ingest aquarium use products or any other chemicals that contain chloroquine phosphate. These chemicals are not intended for human consumption and can lead to serious health consequences,including death.

2. Medications like chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate should be taken only when prescribed by and under the supervision of your healthcare provider and always according to the instructions provided.

3. Seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing any unexpected symptoms after taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine by contacting your healthcare provider or your poison center (1-800-222-1222).

The Emergency Operations Center is receiving reports of a “Coronavirus Challenge” circulating on a social media platform that involves a person licking public objects. Public objects often have a high density of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. This increases the likelihood of contracting an illness by

introducing pathogens into your mouth. Also, a person’s saliva will leave bacteria on the public object that is being licked and that can be transferred to the next person who comes in contact with that object. Do NOT do this.

School Lunches (FREE OF CHARGE):

School lunches are being provided by Montrose County School District

RE1-J from 11am-1pm on Monday- Friday at designated walk-up or drive-through locations.

The following are designated pick up locations (students in schools served are in parenthesis):

Centennial Middle School (Cottonwood, Johnson, Centennial); Northside Elementary School (Northside, Oak Grove, Peak Academy); Montrose High School (Early Childhood Center, Columbine, Pomona, Vista Charter,

Montrose High School); and Olathe Elementary School (Olathe Elementary and Olathe Middle/High).

Please make sure to pick up meals at the site designated for your school.

West End Public Schools: school lunches provided by West End Family Link Center in Nucla and the Naturita Elementary School (bus loop) Monday- Friday from 12pm- 2pm.

Donation Assistance:

Montrose Community Foundation has created the Montrose Emergency Relief Fund. A personal protective equipment drive for healthcare providers is being held Monday, March 30, and Tuesday, March 31, 2-4pm at the Montrose High School. Items being requested include: eye protection and goggles, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, sterile and non-sterile gloves, disposable gowns, and biohazard bags.

The Montrose Business Update is every Wednesday at 8:30am. Sign up for the Business Update ZoomCall through the Facebook Event on the @montrosedart Facebook page. They will discuss labor, employment, business relief and economic boosting ideas. Sheet of resources will be emailed to registered attendees each week and each session will be recorded for later viewing.

For more information on the executive orders issued by Governor Jared Polis: https://www.colorado.gov/governor/2020-executive-orders

Public Information Line 970-252-4545; Open Monday to Saturday, 8a- 6pm