Montrose County School District Graduation

From virtualizing, parading, and even drive-in movie theatre style, we’re starting to see it all here on the Western Slope…

Montrose and Olathe High Schools celebrated yesterday with a parade, drive-by style ceremony, but not everyone was okay with it… one mom and daughter pair told us they felt it was due to a lack of transparency when it came to planning the ceremony.

“Our teachers have persevered, our community’s been supportive, you know, I couldn’t think of a better place to be during this time with the group that we have," said Olathe Middle and High School Principal, Scott Brown.

In a statement to us, the Montrose County School District said several weeks of difficult planning went into the event. They noted they were in contact with many officials to adapt to evolving virus guidelines. Students decorated their cars with their names, received their diploma cover, and took photos. The ceremony was broadcasted live on Facebook and a local radio station.

