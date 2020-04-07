Montrose County announces third death from COVID-19

Montrose County announced their third death from COVID-19-- a 64-year-old man who passed away Monday night.

Montrose County also announced that a dozen residents are currently hospitalized at Montrose Memorial Hospital.

The hospital has been able to increase its ICU bed capacity by over 500% of its normal capacity.

Furthermore, according to the county, they are performing 210% more tests than "their peers," by utilizing private labs to test their samples.

