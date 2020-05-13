Montrose County applies for variance from Safer-at-Home order

County Commissioners in Montrose County are hoping to get released from the State's safer at home orders.

They want what Governor Polis approved in Mesa County-- for restaurants, gyms and churches to open up at a limited capacity. Offering only on take-out and delivery has been difficult for many Montrose restaurants... the ones we talked to say now is the time to safely reopen. Montrose County Health Officials agree.

"I feel like we could be much safer, even at 50, 70 percent here bringing people in and seating them six feet apart, than some businesses that are open now. I feel it's really unfair towards us,” says James Larue, owner of Jimmers in Montrose.

"From a restaurant standpoint, I can tell you that we will do everything we can to eliminate the threat to the best of our human ability,” says Don Vincent, owner of The Stone House.

Last week, the State confirmed a COVID outbreak at a Mexican market in Montrose. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases within two weeks. It's Montrose County’s fourth outbreak to date.

