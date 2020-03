As of Monday evening, March 30, there are three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Montrose County bringing the total to 14. Two patients are hospitalized, and the rest are in self-quarantine at their residences.

The three additional cases include two males and one female, all over the age of 70.

For more information you can go to Fb.com/montrosecounty or you can call the Public Information Line 970-252-4545