Montrose County plan Summer graduation ceremonies

If all goes to plan... Some local seniors will get their milestone moment and walk across the stage to receive their diploma!

Montrose county school district has released graduation ceremony dates for Olathe, vista, peak and Montrose high schools. All ceremonies will be held in August at the Montrose County event center and a local theatre. The ceremonies will have guidelines due to COVID-19. Though, there is a concern for graduates who won't be able to attend because they will be off to college.

"There is no guarantee date that would work. Plus the facility wasn't necessarily available either. We want to have it inside; August 9th is a hot day and potential for thunder storms. Hopefully they're reassured that we care about it. Teachers care, principles care that there is a graduation. We're going to do our very best to have one for them, " says Superintendent for Montrose County School District, Stephen Schiell.

Olathe ceremony will be August 9 at 12:00 pm at Montrose County Event Center.

Montrose ceremony will be August 9 at 4:00 pm at Montrose County Event Center.

Peak ceremony will be August 3

Vista High ceremony will be August 14