Montrose County prevention of COVID-19

Montrose County had made the move to transition to remote operations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Montrose County Board of Health has closed all county buildings to the public. This excludes the Montrose Regional Airport and the Justice Center, as these will remain open.

All events at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center are also cancelled until further notice. All county services are still active.

The Montrose emergency team has boosted their emergency operations center. They say it's to give more resources to the health department.

At this time the county does have a testing center in place, but it is only for people that have been pre-screened by their providers and have an authorization form to get the test. The emergency team is asking the public to not show up at the testing center if you do not have an authorization form and have not seen your provider.

If you do not have a healthcare provider and you think you might have symptoms, it's recommended you call Montrose County Public Health line at 970-252-4545.

"If you feel like you are having the symptoms then you really should stay home, pick up the phone, call your provider, their provider can run them through a lot of questions over the phone. Then see if they need to have an appointment to get the pre-screening, and then they can come in," says Montrose County Emergency Manager, Scott Hawkins.

The emergency team says they will be moving the location of the testing center but they will only disclose the new location to those who have met the testing criteria.