Montrose County ramps up testing, now 6 confirmed cases in county

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO)- 186- that's the number of tests that have been administered throughout Montrose County as of Wednesday night. Out of those tests, six have came back positive for COVID-19, and 151 tests are still pending.

Breakdown of the six cases:
-3/20/20: 39-year-old male in self-quarantine at home (unknown exposure)
-3/20/20: 35-year-old male in self-quarantine at home (travel to Crested Butte)
-3/24/20: 27-year-old female in self-quarantine in home (*was out in the Montrose and Delta communities on 3/16)
-3/34/20: 88-year-old male in self-quarantine at home (unknown exposure)
-3/25/20: 84-year-old male, hospitalized
-3/25/20: Potential Case #6; currently under investigation but will be treated as a positive in the interest of patient and public safety

The Colorado National Guard was recently in Montrose conducting drive-through testing and served roughly 100 high-risk patients who had been pre-selected by doctors.

As of Thursday morning, the entire state of Colorado is under a stay at home directive ordered by Governor Polis to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Colorado sits among the top of most infected states per capita with 1,086 cases.

 
