In their daily release, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that Montrose County sees its first death to the COVID-19 virus.

We are working on getting more information from Montrose County at this time.

As of yesterday, the county had two COVID-19 patients hospitalized- an 84-year-old male and a 75-year-old male.

As of this afternoon, Montrose County has confirmed 27 positive cases.