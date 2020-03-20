Montrose County selected by CDPHE for surveillance site

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has selected Montrose County for a surveillance site to collect COVID-19 testing data.

Tests will be conducted Monday, March 23 at the Montrose County Event Center. The National Guard will be called in to help these efforts.

One hundred county residents have "carefully been selected to be tested based on various risk factors, symptoms, and state requirements for data collection," according to the press release from Montrose County.

"If we could test more people we would, but testing is very limited at this time," says Incident Commander Scott Hawkins. "The pre-screened tests will allow our most vulnerable and potentially ill residents to be tested in an efficient manner and provide timely results."