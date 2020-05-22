Montrose Memorial Hospital Lay-Offs

Montrose Memorial Hospital hit hard because of the pandemic.

After enduring a significant loss of about $5 million in recent months the hospital has decided to lay-off 19 people.

"Elective procedures, it's sort of a lifeline to any hospital. It has tanked and we have not been able to reduce expenses as quickly as revenue has dropped,” says James Kiser, Montrose Memorial Hospital CEO.

By doing so the hospital says they've saved over 700 jobs, but anticipates they won't return to their financial position they were at before the crisis.

The choice was made with the long-term function of the hospital in mind.

