Montrose city council approves initiatives to aid small businesses

On Tuesday, Montrose city council approved several initiatives in order to help small businesses that have been forced to close or have suffered economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.

The council agreed to defer all small business sales tax remittance for a 90-day period. Starting now, businesses with less than $2 million in gross annual sales will have the option to delay city sales tax remittance for at least 90 days.

The city estimates this move will keep $3 million in the hands of business owners as they try to navigate through this difficult time.

Councilors also approved a $300,000 fund dedicated to providing small businesses with zero-percent loans and no repayment for at least 12 months. These loans of up to $5,000 per applicant will help assist businesses forced to close by state mandate or that have suffered significant financial loss due to COVID-19.

The council also approved to move funds budgeted for tourism promotion as a way to help local businesses that are still open advertise their services. Now businesses have the option to save their normal advertising dollars and put that money to use for other things like payroll, rent, and inventory to keep them operating.

The city says this initiative will be a marketing effort involving teams of “three businesses that apply for a quick-turnaround marketing grant and then advertise together.”

The city says they will provide up to $1,000 per business group to qualified applicants.

