Montrose officials hold presser on how they are preparing for COVID-19

A panel of officials from the Montrose County School District and from Montrose County convened today to discuss how they are dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

Jim Pavelich, the Saftey and Security Director for the Montrose County School District says that the school has updated its emerging Infectious Disease Emergency Action Plan in coordination with Montrose Safety, Public Health, and surrounding school districts.

It's a four-step plan: Prepare, mitigate and prevention, response, and recovery.

He goes on to say they are in the preparation phase- getting supplies, modifying cleaning practices and educating staff and students on good hygiene.

Lisa Gallegos, the Montrose Emergency Preparedness Management Coordinator, emphasized that there are zero confirmed cases of the virus in the county, and that they have done no testing on COVID-19 patients.

With spring sports starting in the next week, Superintendent Stephen Schiell says that they have made no plans to cancel any events but will adjust accordingly if needed.

All officials echoed the practice of washing your hands. "Don't panic and wash your hands," exlaims Erica Story with the Montrose County Relations Department.

If you have any questions on COVID-19, there is a hotline number to call (1-877-462-2911).