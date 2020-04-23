Montrose selects Bynum as Mayor for 2020-2021 term

Councilor Barbara Bynum has been elevated from mayor pro tem to be the Montrose Mayor for the 2020-2021 term.

Bynum was chosen by fellow city councilors to succeed Dave Bowman, and Doug Glaspell was selected to serve at the mayor pro tem.

“As the new Mayor, I’m excited to continue working on the issues that are important to our community including infrastructure improvements, public safety, and economic vitality,” Bynum said. “I know the people of Montrose are resilient and care deeply about one another, and together we will build on a solid foundation to move our community forward during this time."

During this council meeting, which was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Councilor Dave Frank was officially sworn into the council's District 4 seat.