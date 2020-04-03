Municipal elections still on for April 7th

Governor Polis says he wants municipal elections around the state to continue despite the spread of COVID-19.

Officials in the City of Fruita say the virus doesn't change much when it comes to their municipal election coming up April 7th.

City residents will decide on three city council positions, as well as a mayor spot.

You can still mail in your ballots, or put them in the ballot box in front of the Fruita Civic Center.

The only change this year is the box inside that building will not be available.

"They have to be in our hands by Tuesday at 7 pm, so If you are putting it in the mail, I would suggest no later than today, but we do have a handy drop box in the parking lot at 325 E. Aspen that people can drop ballots off at," said Fruita City Clerk and Finance Director Margaret Sell.

The city says if you need a replacement ballot call the city of Fruita office at (970) 858-3663.

