Musicians take concerts virtual

COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order have definitely put a damper on things like concerts but some musicians are taking to social media to keep sharing what they love.

Palisade high school graduate Elijah Perdomo is a composer living in Fort Collins. Perdomo says a friend wanted a few of his songs recorded because they were comforting during this scary time… that’s how he had the idea for concerts over Facebook live; people can still tune in, listen, and even interact with other concert-goers without having to leave their house.

“Seeing a lot of the comments from the feed like, ‘oh man this is so fun!’ and people interacting with each other… Especially in a time that’s so uncertain, we can find some solidarity in our connection with music,” Perdomo says.

His group Leijah.Art says they’re planning on doing more concerts in the future, but don’t have a time picked out yet. They’ll keep you up-to-date on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Leijah.Art/

