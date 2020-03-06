Mysterious lights flying over Western Colorado linked to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites

Aliens were not behind the mysterious lights across Western Colorado Thursday night, but Elon Musk was! The lights were from 50-60 Starlink satellites that Space X launched in February, according to our sister station in Denver, 9 News.

Space X is a private aerospace manufacturer that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002.

