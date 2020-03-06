Mysterious lights flying over Western Colorado linked to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites

Photo from Nikki Clark, taken in Montrose
Updated: Fri 12:17 PM, Mar 06, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- Aliens were not behind the mysterious lights across Western Colorado Thursday night, but Elon Musk was! The lights were from 50-60 Starlink satellites that Space X launched in February, according to our sister station in Denver, 9 News.

Space X is a private aerospace manufacturer that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002.

