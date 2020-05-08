Neighborhood DJ brings hits Grand Junction

A local DJ may be coming to a neighborhood near you! Ryan Griz is a DJ who came up with the idea of driving through the neighborhood and playing some music.

This time of year, is considered busy season. With graduations, birthday parties and other events being cancelled because of COVID-19, Ryan wanted to put smiles on people’s faces and lighten their spirits. Ryan will be playing a variety of music but says this is mostly for the kids.

“This will hopefully brighten some kids and put some smiles on their faces. I’ve got my little ones and they’re going to help pass out candy. Kind of a community type thing, boosting spirits around the valley,” says Ryan Griz, Griz Entertainment

On Friday, they started in the Redlands. You can find out where they’ll stop next on their Instagram @griz_entertainment.

