New federal funds for emergency food and shelter organizations in Mesa County

Mesa County is seeing additional federal funds to ensure folks don't have to worry about having food on the table and a roof over their heads.

Nearly $60,000 in federal funds and an additional over $80,000 through the CARES Act will help existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county. Programs like Homeward Bound, the Community Homeless Shelter, and other faith-based or nonprofit groups are eligible for these dollars so they can serve more people.

"People are seeking services who have never looked for food or help with rent or mortgage assistance before. It's a great surprise and a great comfort and a great bonus to know that these additional 81 thousand dollars are coming through to our community because there is no doubt that they will be spent assisting people right here in Mesa County," explains Julie Hinkson, Executive Director of United Way of Mesa County.

United Way is responsible for handing out these federal funds; qualifying local organizations are urged to apply.

