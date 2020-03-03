New cutoff date to enter kindergarten

At Tuesday’s meeting the D51 school board decided to set August 31st as the new cutoff date to start kindergarten.

Now students will have to be five years old by that date to enter kindergarten.

Previously students had to be five by July 15th.

D51 officials explain that back in 2014 the board moved the cutoff date to July in hopes that it would help students better prepare for school, but they say stats did not show a significant difference in subsequent years.

It's why they say they decided to move it to August and let parents choose if their children are ready at that point.

