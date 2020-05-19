New facility offers safer infusion treatment option for chronically ill during COVID-19

For those living with chronic diseases, the risk of contracting the coronavirus can be especially scary.

According to the National Health Council, 133 million Americans are living with often incurable chronic diseases that need regular infusions of medicine. These infusions, mostly done in hospital settings, are often in open rooms with a lot of opportunities for unnecessary contact. A new treatment center aiming to keep these vulnerable folks safer has opened its doors in Grand Junction.

“The challenge in this new world with coronavirus is that, if they’re in a situation-- like a hospital setting-- where they’re going just to receive their treatments, their immune system is in a situation where it could be really, really terrible for them to contract coronavirus," says Joshua Smith, Chief Growth Officer for PURE Infusion Suites.

PURE Infusion Suites offers private rooms and they also have a 'No Waiting Room' policy to limit social interactions.

