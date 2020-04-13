North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles, South Korean officials say

North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea said, the latest in a slew of weapons launches by the North despite worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North's eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning before flying toward its eastern sea.

It said South Korea's military was monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea. It gave no further details, such as exactly how many projectile were launched and what type of projectiles they were.

In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

Most of the weapons tested were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells, and it’s unusual for North Korea to launch a cruise missile.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.