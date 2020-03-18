Officer Involved Shooting on Orchard Mesa: 1 dead

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday night Grand Junction police got a report that a man had brandished a knife and a gun at a group of juveniles who were playing basketball at Orchard Mesa Middle School.

Police were told the man then went inside a nearby home in the 300 block of 27 and 3/8 road on Orchard Mesa. Multiple officers responded to the area including Mesa County Sheriff's office. Officers say they were able to identify a possible suspect on the information they obtained on scene. Officers attempted to reach the suspect by phone but were not able to.

A shelter in place notification was sent out to one hundred and twenty-six people in the area. Investigators say shortly after the suspect came out of the home with what appeared to be a fire arm. Police say the suspect failed to comply with orders from officers and was ultimately shot by law enforcement on scene. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Were told no offices were hurt.

The deceased suspect has been identified by the Mesa County Coroner's Office as 51-year-old Steven Alire, of Grand Junction. The cause of death has been confirmed to be from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at (970)248-7499).

The critical incident response team has been activated to investigate. The officers involve will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.