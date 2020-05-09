Officer shootout ends deadly

On May 9th, shortly after 09:00 AM, a Colorado State Trooper was involved in an officer involved shooting on Highway 50 and 29 Road in Mesa County.

The Trooper was not injured in the incident and a single suspect is deceased. The area is closed and will remain closed for an extended period for the investigation, so please avoid the area.

Investigation is on going.

The CIRT is seeking information about this incident. Anyone who witnessed or has video of this incident is asked to call the MCSO Witness Tip Line at (970) 244-3526.