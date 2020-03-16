Health chief halting Ohio’s primary; 3 others forge ahead

In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, voters cast their ballots during early voting in Chicago while wearing protective gloves. Residents and poll workers took extra precautions amid concerns over the coronavirus. The Illinois state primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. (Source: AP Photo/Noreen Nasir/AP)
Updated: Mon 8:34 PM, Mar 16, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s health director is ordering polls closed just hours before they were to open there and in three other states for presidential primaries.

Gov. Mike DeWine said late Monday that Health Director Amy Acton would declare a health emergency and order the polls closed for fears of exposing volunteer poll workers to coronavirus.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries.

DeWine failed to get a judge to halt the primary Monday evening and said the election results wouldn’t be viewed as legitimate in light of the pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.

