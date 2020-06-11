Olathe Sweet Corn Festival canceled due to health restrictions

The Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, which was set to take place in August, has been canceled.

On the festival's Facebook page, they cited COVID-19 as being the deciding factor to cancel the event.

"It is very unfortunate that we have to announce that due to COVID-19 and the current restrictions on gatherings from state and local governments the 2020 Olathe Sweet Corn Festival has been canceled."

They say that all ticket sales will be issued within the next week.

They also reminded everyone that while the festival won't be taking place, you will still be able to taste that Olathe Sweet Sweet corn that comes from the Tuxedo Corn Company later this summer.